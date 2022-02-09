Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. 1,345,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,698. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

