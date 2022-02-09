Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

YUM opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

