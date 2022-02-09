Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $253.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.77. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

