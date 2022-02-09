Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.34 Million

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $249.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.53 million and the lowest is $249.15 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Mercury Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.