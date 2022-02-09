Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.53. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.
SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
SM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,885. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
