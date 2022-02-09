Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.53. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 227,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,885. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

