Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to report $20.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

