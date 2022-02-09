Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.