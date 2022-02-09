Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $300.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $308.50 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Insulet stock traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.35. 458,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,136. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.67 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.98 and a 200-day moving average of $280.22.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

