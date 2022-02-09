Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MRVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. 38,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 831,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 374,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

