Zacks: Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $839.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $788,159. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 118,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

