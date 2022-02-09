Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,566,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

