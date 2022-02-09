Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 696.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.