Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. DZS reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.29. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DZS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DZS by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

