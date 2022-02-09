Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

