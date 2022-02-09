Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 3,672,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,752. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

