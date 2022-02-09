Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 3,672,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,752. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.