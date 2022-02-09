Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

