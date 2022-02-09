Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.