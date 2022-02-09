Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.57 Million

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $128.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 368,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,547. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $266,167. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.