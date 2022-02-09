Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

G stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.