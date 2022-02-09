Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce sales of $26.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $71.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.