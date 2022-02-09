Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.40. Waters posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. 12,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

