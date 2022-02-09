Zacks Investment Management Acquires 2,694 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 74,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

