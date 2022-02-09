Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7,957.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,341 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,169. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

