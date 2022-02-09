Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,153,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $228,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 103,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 236,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,008,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

