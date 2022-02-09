Zacks Investment Management Buys 8,077 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of W. P. Carey worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,859. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

