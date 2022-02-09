Zacks Investment Management Has $100.34 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 194.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

WMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. 120,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

