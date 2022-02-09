Zacks Investment Management Has $28.87 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,435,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $20.63 on Wednesday, hitting $574.86. 23,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

