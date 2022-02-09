Zacks Investment Management Has $71.66 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $71,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.