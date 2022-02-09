Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $147,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,924. The stock has a market cap of $383.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.