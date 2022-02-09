Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

CYTK opened at $36.72 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,521 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.