Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Sell

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 283,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

