Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Hold

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

