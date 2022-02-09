Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 662,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.