Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.