Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to “Buy”

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:ERF opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Enerplus by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 590,792 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

