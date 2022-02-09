Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

