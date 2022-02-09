ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $33.80 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and $2.91 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.49 or 0.07304411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,514.47 or 0.99755385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006380 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

