ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 33.8% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $603,017.60 and approximately $42.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

