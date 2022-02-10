$0.04 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Identiv posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVE. B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $20.75 on Monday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of 518.75 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

