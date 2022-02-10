$0.08 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Joint reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.10. 2,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,823. The company has a market cap of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. Joint has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $111.06.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.