$0.08 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Joint reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joint.
JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.
Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.10. 2,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,823. The company has a market cap of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. Joint has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $111.06.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
