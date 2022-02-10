$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

