-$0.13 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Stephens cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 154,691 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.