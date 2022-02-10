$0.15 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 699,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,246. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -340.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

