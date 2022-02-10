$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock worth $4,938,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 112,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

