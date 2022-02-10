-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

