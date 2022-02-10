$0.19 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.33. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

GPRE opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

