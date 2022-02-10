$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,638. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

