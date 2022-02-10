$0.23 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 401,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 91,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

