$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Townsquare Media.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 25,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
