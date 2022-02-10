$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 25,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

