$0.39 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ormat Technologies also reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.