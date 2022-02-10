$0.54 EPS Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 980%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHRT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

